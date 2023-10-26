DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Attack of the HallowQueens

Club Congress
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday October 26th

Doors 7:30

$10

21+

It's the Attack of the HallowQueens!

Scare up an eerily entertaining time at Hotel Congress's first-ever spooky drag show hosted by the frighteningly fabulous Fulta Burstyn! Prepare yourselves for a night of Tu Read more

Presented by Golden Gravy & Hotel Congress

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

