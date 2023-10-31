DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brixton Horror Story, The Halloween Party 2023

Phonox
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We lived in the Murder House

We escaped the Asylum

We protected the Coven

We attended the Freak Show

We checked into the Hotel

And Now We Party on Halloween !

The Party

Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

