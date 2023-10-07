Top track

Reign Of Terror

Dirty Epic 11 Year Anniversary: Dax J, Lindsey Herbert, Jeronimo Watson b2b CRVTCH

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$40.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eleven years of warehouse events, debauchery, massive sound systems, friends, partying till the sun comes up and techno. We can't wait to see how the next eleven years unfold.

To celebrate we bring you one of our very favorite artists performing an extend Read more

Presented by Dirty Epic
Lineup

DAX J, Lindsey Herbert, Crvtch

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

