Lunar Waves

Sleepwalk
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lunar Waves cultivates experimentation, lightcasting, and delving into new energies. Creating a playspace for the fearless femme and all those who frolic in the night, this is a portal for new connections or forgetting one's self. Techno, dnb and experimen Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

