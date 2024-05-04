Top track

shame - Water in the Well

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WANDERLUST 2024

The 1865
Sat, 4 May 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£35.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

shame - Water in the Well
Got a code?

About

Psych presents... WANDERLUST 2024

SHAME / THE ORIELLES / OUR GIRL / VAN HOUTEN / BUTCH KASSIDY / GAG SALON / REMINDERS / HOLLER / ONE LUNG / BIBLE CLUB / SHTEPI / HAAL / & more to be announced

30 Bands / 1000 Tickets / 3 Venues - The 1865, The Joiners & Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Venue

The 1865

Brunswick Square, Southampton, SO14 3AR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.