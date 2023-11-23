DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Health Good Wealth live on Brick Lane

93 Feet East
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Good Health Good Wealth (GHGW) are an Alternative/ Indie London-based duo consisting of vocalist, songwriter and producer Bruce Breakey and guitarist, producer and model Simon Kuzmickas. Inspired by genre-bending artists such as N.E.R.D and Prince as well Read more

Lineup

Good Health Good Wealth

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

