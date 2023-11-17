Top track

Gold Dust - SHY FX Re-Edit

Cirque Du Soul: Newcastle // Shy FX and Stamina MC

NX Newcastle
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNewcastle
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roll up, Roll up.. The UKs biggest, baddest, most colourful rave is back in Newcastle and we’re bringing one hell of a party as part of our brand new tour this Autumn!

We'll be transforming NX into a carnivalesque playground hosting multiple rooms & hideo

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

Shy FX, Stamina MC

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

