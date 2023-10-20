Top track

Yard Act - Fixer Upper

All Bands On Decks: Yard Act DJ Set

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

All Bands on Decks - our parties where we invite our favourite bands to pick the music they love.

The mighty Yard Act are up next.

11pm-3am.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

