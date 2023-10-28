DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1001 Halloween: Voices x Discothèque Tropicale

Café 1001
28 Oct - 29 Oct
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two of our favourite crews return for a very special collab takeover in the Loft. We can't wait to welcome back beloved radio community Voices Radio and the unstoppable collective, event series and record label Discotheque Tropicale. They have a heavy focu Read more

Presented by 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open12:00 am
200 capacity

