DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blacula 3 returns Friday October the 13th! This time Mikeesha comes back with a vengeance. After a year of being stowed away in the back of the closet, Mikeesha dusts off her silicone face and plastic weapons and sets out on a night of terror at Purgatory.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.