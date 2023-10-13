DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blacula 3: Mikeesha Myers Revenge

Purgatory
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blacula 3 returns Friday October the 13th! This time Mikeesha comes back with a vengeance. After a year of being stowed away in the back of the closet, Mikeesha dusts off her silicone face and plastic weapons and sets out on a night of terror at Purgatory. Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

