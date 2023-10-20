DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breakfast For Dinner w/ Four Color Zack

18BIN
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLas Vegas
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Cultivate presents Breakfast For Dinner, a nighttime party with Breakfast Served All Night

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Cultivate.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

18BIN

107 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

