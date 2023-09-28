Top track

fall out

CMMNTY.

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of networking with likeminded artists and creatives + an open mic featuring some of the best hidden gems in and around London.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.

Lineup

2
tmdistant, YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB, Brayden Jay and 2 more

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

