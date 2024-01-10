DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a quiz of extraordinary musical magnitude. There will be questions spanning multiple genres and ages of music. Some questions will be laughably easy, others will be fiendishly difficult. There will be some really crappy prizes on offer, and a p
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.