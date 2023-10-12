Top track

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

much'Agosto: Epiconmigo '3'

Sidecar
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Got a code?

About

ESPAÑOL 🇪🇸 (English below)

Prepárese para una próxima experiencia musical como ninguna otra, mientras nos preparamos para nuestra emocionante residencia en Sidecar Factory Club. Es hora de sumergirse de cabeza en un viaje electrizante a través de un pai Read more

Presented by PPP™
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dj Owey, DJ PaperCuts

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.