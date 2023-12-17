Top track

Sam Blasucci - Tenera Magia

Sam Blasucci Sundays in December (night 3)

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
About

Sam Blasucci celebrates the release of his latest album, Off My Stars, via Innovative Liesure at Club Tee Gee with special guest four nights in December. Night three with Bloody Deah Skull.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Sam Blasucci

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

