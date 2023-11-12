DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twospeak & Valia Calda: 2x Album Launch

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our 3rd day of the EFJ London Jazz Festival 2023 bring to the Fox a double album launch of two emerging British bands: Twospeak & Valia Calda.

Twospeak defies the conventional soundscape of the vibrant British jazz scene, as Kind of Jazz aptly notes. The*** Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.