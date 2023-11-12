DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our 3rd day of the EFJ London Jazz Festival 2023 bring to the Fox a double album launch of two emerging British bands: Twospeak & Valia Calda.
Twospeak defies the conventional soundscape of the vibrant British jazz scene, as Kind of Jazz aptly notes. The***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.