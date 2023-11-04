Top track

Bloodz Boi - 180

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eastern Margins x Genesys: Bloodz Boi & Genome 6.66 MBP

Village Underground
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bloodz Boi - 180
Got a code?

About

EASTERN MARGINS x GENESYS

We descend on Village Underground once more - for Bloodz Boi's London debut & the return of Shanghai's Genome 6.66Mbp

READY UR ENGINES

PEDALS DOWN ONLY

BLOODZ BOI

Ethereal rap blending surrealism and poetry

RUI HO

Queen of...

Presented by Eastern Margins x Genesys.

Lineup

1
Bloodz Boi, Rui Ho, Shushu and 1 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.