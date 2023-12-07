Top track

heka

Avalon Cafe
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nomadic, the transience of heka’s personal explorations translates for all to see within her music. Fusing classic with contemporary, the harsh intimacy of her self proclaimed butchered folk draws sound and song from the environments she finds herself with...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

James Howard, heka

Venue

Avalon Cafe

Juno Way, London SE14 5RW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

