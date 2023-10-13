Top track

Pretty Terry - Lighthouse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pretty Terry

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pretty Terry - Lighthouse
Got a code?

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

Pretty Terry

Joshua Ziggy

TBC

- RSVP Ticket does not guarantee entry, please arrive in good time -

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Joshua Ziggy, Pretty Terry

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.