Loupe

Voodoo Daddy's
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amsterdam indie rock formation Loupe has the unique gift of sounding both impulsive and hypnotic: a fluid sound in which styles such as synth pop, alternative folk and indie rock are expressed through their unique chemistry. The smooth, aerodynamic grooves Read more

Presented by Everything Is Fine & New Cross Live.
Lineup

Loupe

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

