DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Xandria

The Dome
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

XANDRIA 'The Wonders Still Awaiting' European Tour

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult

Presented by Five Nineteen Music.

Lineup

Xandria

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.