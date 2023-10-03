DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Levi's Acoustic Tuesday: Celebrating Two Decades of Music and Friends

The Sunset Tavern
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Levi's Acoustic Tuesday: Celebrating Two Decades of Music and Friends

Hosted by Levi Fuller

w/ Alicia Amiri, Moon Baillie, Black Ends, Robert Deeble, Levi Fuller, Jonah of Pufferfish, Colin J Nelson, Moe Provencher, J.R. Rhodes, Sun Tunnels, Town Forest Read more

Presented by The Sunset Tavern.

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.