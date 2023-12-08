DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Having shut down London on his debut show, Hugo Chegwin aka DJ Beats (Kurupt FM) debuts in Brighton at Patterns. Expect heavyweight UKG, jungle, grime, hip hop and more from one of the coldest DJ's around
This is an 18+ event
