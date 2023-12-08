DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hugo Chegwin aka DJ Beats (Kurupt FM)

Patterns
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Having shut down London on his debut show, Hugo Chegwin aka DJ Beats (Kurupt FM) debuts in Brighton at Patterns. Expect heavyweight UKG, jungle, grime, hip hop and more from one of the coldest DJ's around

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Hugo Chegwin

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

