DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PISSE with Popstar and Rubberman

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Tue, 14 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$26.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pisse, the German punk band that's been taking the underground scene by storm, is the epitome of true punk rock. They don't need social media to gain a following - their raw, dynamic sound and no-holds-barred lyrics have earned them a cult-like following t...

Pisse, Rubberman

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

