Top track

Bad Education

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blue Orchids

229
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Education
Got a code?

About

Blue Orchids return with a new album & headline London show at 229

This is a 14+ event. U16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Mute Elephant Music.

Lineup

Blue Orchids

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.