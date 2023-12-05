Top track

Kalandra - Wonderland

A.A. Williams + Kalandra + Lys Morke

Legend Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A.A. WILLIAMS iniziò a dedicarsi alla musica fin da bambina, ha iniziato a studiare pianoforte all'età di sei anni e violoncello.
Pubblicò nel 2019 il suo omonimo Ep di debutto.
Quando le vicissitudini legate alla pandemia le hanno impedito di andare i...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club + Hardstaff
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lys Morke, Kalandra, A.A. WILLIAMS

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

