Master Peace

Scala
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ambitious in both scope and sound, Master Peace’s new material reflects this goal of making music that stands the test of time on its own merit, free from the hype machine or music industry machinations. Citing iconic indie artists such as Bloc Party and A Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
