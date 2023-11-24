Top track

Sad Boys Club - Delicious

Sad Boys Club

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sad Boys Club - Delicious
Event information

Debuting in 2017 with a confessional songwriting style and distinct blend of emo, indie and pop, Sad Boys Club are an alt-rock quintet from north London. From odes to their beloved Tottenham Hotspur FC (‘White Heart Lane’) to tracks that lean into darker t Read more

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Sad Boys Club

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

