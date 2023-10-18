Top track

JAZZMI: This is modern jazz - Carl Zinsius 5tet

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JAZZMI Night & Day al Bachelite cLab

Un gruppo internazionale che combina influenze di musica jazz, groove e classica. Al servizio della musica come prodotto unico del momento, il gruppo si concentra sull’improvvisazione mantenendo un alto livello di musi Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Carl Zinsius

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

