Cristiano Godano & Friends live | Giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Giovedisanto Opening Party w/ Cristiano Godano & Friends

Dj set by Tommaso Toma

Un giorno di novembre del 2022, in provincia di Cuneo, nel pieno delle lavorazioni per l’undicesimo disco dei Marlene Kuntz, Cristiano Godano e Asso (che era nel team della p Read more

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cristiano Godano

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

