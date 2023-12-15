Top track

Smile Now Pay Later

Madball

Songbyrd
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75

About

Part of the New York hardcore scene, Madball originated back in 1989 as a side project of the legendary outfit (Madball vocalist Freddy Cricien's older brother is none other than 's ). After releasing the "Ball of Destruction" single the same year, an earl Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Madball, Fury of Five, ENDS OF SANITY

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

