DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Part of the New York hardcore scene, Madball originated back in 1989 as a side project of the legendary outfit (Madball vocalist Freddy Cricien's older brother is none other than 's ). After releasing the "Ball of Destruction" single the same year, an earl
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.