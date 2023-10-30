Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

Trick “R” Treat Halloween Party

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Mon, 30 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Trick “R” Treat Halloween Party Ft Lots of huge special Guests @ Fire Vauxhall !

The biggest Halloween Fancy Dress party in London!

11pm-4am

£££ for the best Costume

Free Glow sticks

Lots of huge Special guests

Come with your Halloween Fit.

Presented by High Society.

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:00 pm

