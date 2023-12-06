DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poet's Palace - The Palace EP Launch Party

Queen of the South
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to the final Poet's Palace event of 2023. It is our EP launch! We are so excited to show you what we have been up to.

Throughout the year we have been working with different poets on the scene who we have met through our music edition open mic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

