Poet's Palace

Queen of the South
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Poet's Palace at Queen of the South Pub!

About us:

Poet's Palace host regular spoken word, poetry, rap, lyricism open mic nights for up and coming artists.

S﻿poken word is a thriving scene in the UK with an abundance of unearthed talent perfo Read more

Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

