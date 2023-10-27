DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This is Techno Jazz

Bunker Torino
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50
About

Jazz-o-Tech presenta, per la prima volta a Torino Key Clef, dj e producer italiana con base a Berlino con una forte passione per strumenti analogici, fondatrice dell'etichetta Ipnotica Erotica. Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi anni della fiorente scena rave a Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Key Clef, Walker Warren

Venue

Bunker Torino

Via Niccolò Paganini, 0/200, 10154 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

