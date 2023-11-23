Top track

Juani Mustard - Está bien / Alright

Alhambra Monkey Week 2023

Varios recintos, Sevilla
23 Nov - 26 Nov
GigsSevilla
From €27.54

About

El lugar donde descubrir hoy la música del mañana. Alhambra Monkey Week es el punto de encuentro indispensable para la industria musical y un escaparate de primera para los valores más emergentes de la escena. Visita la Ciudad de la Música y vive toda una Read more

Organizado por La Mota Ediciones SCA.

Lineup

72
Jimena Amarillo, Camellos, Vera Fauna and 72 more

Venue

Varios recintos, Sevilla

Sevilla, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

