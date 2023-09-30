Top track

MEMORIALS - Battle Lines

Memorials @ Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Memorials sono Verity Susman e Matthew Simms, fenomenali polistrumentisti britannici. Verity è la cofondatrice della band femminile Electralane, Matthew è l'attuale chitarrista nei leggendari Wire, e lega il suo nome a band come Better Corners, It Hugs Bac Read more

Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Memorials

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

