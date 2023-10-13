DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael T and the Vanities, Amatory Murder, Starfox and the Fleet, Automatom

Sleepwalk
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Michael T Presents...

Michael T andthe Vanities

The Amatory Murder

Starfox and the Fleet

Automatom

DJ Xris Smack!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

The Amatory Murder, Michael T and the Vanities, Xris SMack!

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

