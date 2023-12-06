DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Schoolgirl Byebye + Carlos Truly

Chop Shop
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
$27.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Schoolgirl Byebye has the ‘classic’ rock band template that insists on creating melodies with rich guitar skills and minimal effects. On their debut, the band won the Douban Abbey Lu "Best Newcomer of the Year" award for songs such as Jodorovsky's Dune and...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

