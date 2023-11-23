DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Groovy Psycho / The Lucettas

Hot Box
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of the finest all original bands on the circuit, Groovy Psycho (previously Spencer M Taylor and the Groovy Psycho) were formed in 2018 around the recording of the second record of Spen’s solo project.

Fortunately help from good friends was at hand and Read more

Presented by Jar Records.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.