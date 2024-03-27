Top track

The Nether (Face to Face)

Tapir!

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Employing the use of paintings, set design, soundscapes, costumes and short films in their live shows, ‘Tapir!’ invite the viewer into their exciting and mysterious world.

Set in a fictional universe of green hills, choppy seas and red creatures, Tapir! t...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Tapir!

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

