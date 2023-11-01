Top track

Otis Mensah - Grand Finale Funeral Show

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Otis Mensah - UK Tour

The Slaughtered Lamb
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Otis Mensah - Grand Finale Funeral Show
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live presents: Otis Mensah (recipient of Jerwood Arts Live Work Fund & Arts Council England's Developing your Creative Practice) is a musician and performing artist exploring the intersection of poetry and experimental music(s). Taking influence fr...

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Otis Mensah, 705

Venue

The Slaughtered Lamb

35 Great Sutton Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.