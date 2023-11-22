Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk

Jaakko Eino Kalevi

Two Palms
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
£14.86

About

Jaakko Eino Kalevi returns with the release of his new album Chaos Magic on the 17th November via Weird World. A double album of elemental pop and baroque electronics, laced with melody and mystery, it's the Finn's wildest statement yet.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Jaakko Eino Kalevi

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

