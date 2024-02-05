Top track

Pip Blom - I Think I'm in Love

Pip Blom

The Castle and Falcon
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.60

About

For her third album, ‘Bobbie’, Dutch singer-songwriter Pip Blom decided to rip it up and start again. After making her name as one of the brightest indie rock singers around through two albums – 2019 debut ‘Boat’ and 2021 follow-up ‘Welcome Break’ – and a...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

