Bob Sinclar (3 Hour Extended Set), Majestic

Egg
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Line up:

Bob Sinclar (Extended Set)

Majestic

Kirk Paten

Finally its been over 3 years but the French phenomenon Bob Sinclar returns to Egg London on Friday 15th December for a 3 hour extended set! What else is there to say? Grab a ticket!

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bob Sinclar, Majestic

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

