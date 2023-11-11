DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Montreal | Saturday

Montreal TBA
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMontreal
Selling fast
CA$57.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Surprise, Montréal! We’re excited to announce that we’ll be staying for one more day. Full line-up incoming.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Venue

Montreal TBA

Montreal, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.