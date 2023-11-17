Top track

Umru + Petal Supply w/ Andrew Goes To Hell

Sleeping Village
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$15 Local Love, $20 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

New York-based Estonian-American music producer & DJ umru emerged to the forefront of the pop music zeitgeist at a young age via his early work with Charli XCX, A. G. Cook & PC Music. Through wide-reaching col...

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

