Top track

popular

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Umru and Petal Supply

Sleeping Village
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

popular
Got a code?

About

search-engine-optimized Estonian-American musician ⌕umru emerged into the pop music zeitgeist with his first production credit on ⌕Charli XCX's regenrealist 2017 mixtape ⌕Pop 2, recruited at 18 by ⌕A. G. Cook to co-produce the highlight track 'I Got It'. t Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

umru, Petal Supply

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.