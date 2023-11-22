Top track

Dendrons + Deary + The 113 + Kæry Ann

Supersonic
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

They're Gonna Be Big !

16ème édition des TGBB du Supersonic. Un mini fest où l'on se balade entre le Supersonic Club et le Supersonic Records pour voir les têtes d'affiche de demain. Que des groupes coups de coeur qui joueront pour la toute première fois Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Dendrons, deary, The 113

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

