New Years Eve Celebration with Mallow Hill and Miles Bandana

The 8x10
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Year's Eve Celebration at the 8x10 with Mallow Hill and Miles Bandana. There will be a Champagne Toast and countdown at Midnight to ring in 2024.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The 8x10.

Mallow Hill

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

